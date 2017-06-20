Go figure: Lib celebs’ election-swaying power takes another hit in Georgia

By Doug Powers • June 20, 2017 08:56 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

In Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff seemed to model his campaign off of Hillary Clinton’s “all liberal celebrities all the time” approach. How’d that work out for Ossoff? About as well as it did for Hillary:

BREAKING: Republican Karen Handel wins Georgia special election, avoiding major upset in most expensive House race in US history. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2017

Democrat Jon Ossoff thanks his #GA06 supporters: “This is the beginning of something much bigger than us” https://t.co/gihvNUWDSF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 21, 2017

Well, at least Ossoff can still say he didn’t vote for the losing candidate.

The faces on CNN tell the whole story:

Oh man, not a good night over on CNN. #GA06 pic.twitter.com/IOn2ArxZPE — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) June 21, 2017

The objectivity is palpable!

Here’s an interesting tidbit:

Handel is the first female Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Georgia #GA06 — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) June 21, 2017

Feminists will be celebrating that fact, right? RIGHT!?

After the dust settles though, the DNC will probably conclude that Ossoff just didn’t haul in enough Hollywood celebs (and their money). The definition of insanity isn’t one of the dictionary’s longest running entries for nothing.

The Resistance took an additional hit in South Carolina:

Ralph Norman, a Republican, defeated Archie Parnell, a Democrat, in a South Carolina special election on Tuesday in a U.S. House race. Mr. Norman was expected to have an advantage over Mr. Parnell for the seat, which was vacated by Mick Mulvaney, now director of the Office of Management and Budget. However, Mr. Parnell kept the race relatively close, losing by just a few percentage points.

The Democrats’ night summarized in a few short seconds:

