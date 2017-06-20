Go figure: Lib celebs’ election-swaying power takes another hit in Georgia
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
In Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff seemed to model his campaign off of Hillary Clinton’s “all liberal celebrities all the time” approach. How’d that work out for Ossoff? About as well as it did for Hillary:
BREAKING: Republican Karen Handel wins Georgia special election, avoiding major upset in most expensive House race in US history.
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2017
Democrat Jon Ossoff thanks his #GA06 supporters: “This is the beginning of something much bigger than us” https://t.co/gihvNUWDSF
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 21, 2017
Well, at least Ossoff can still say he didn’t vote for the losing candidate.
The faces on CNN tell the whole story:
Oh man, not a good night over on CNN. #GA06 pic.twitter.com/IOn2ArxZPE
— Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) June 21, 2017
The objectivity is palpable!
Here’s an interesting tidbit:
Handel is the first female Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Georgia #GA06
— SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) June 21, 2017
Feminists will be celebrating that fact, right? RIGHT!?
After the dust settles though, the DNC will probably conclude that Ossoff just didn’t haul in enough Hollywood celebs (and their money). The definition of insanity isn’t one of the dictionary’s longest running entries for nothing.
The Resistance took an additional hit in South Carolina:
Ralph Norman, a Republican, defeated Archie Parnell, a Democrat, in a South Carolina special election on Tuesday in a U.S. House race.
Mr. Norman was expected to have an advantage over Mr. Parnell for the seat, which was vacated by Mick Mulvaney, now director of the Office of Management and Budget. However, Mr. Parnell kept the race relatively close, losing by just a few percentage points.
The Democrats’ night summarized in a few short seconds:
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Terry McAuliffe’s ‘gun violence’ stat gets shot down
June 15, 2017 04:55 AM by Doug Powers
Uh oh: DNC better sound the ‘all Hollywood lib hands on deck’ alarm in Georgia
June 13, 2017 01:23 PM by Doug Powers
‘Red’ herrings: Comey’s testimony continues to wedgie Dem election narrative
June 13, 2017 10:27 AM by Doug Powers
With Russia narrative crumbling, Nancy Pelosi floats new snoozer of a Trump scandal
June 9, 2017 01:45 PM by Doug Powers
At least Hillary knows who she can blame for Comey going public
June 8, 2017 04:43 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Corruption, Democrats, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton