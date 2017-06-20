Did You Know...

   

Go figure: Lib celebs’ election-swaying power takes another hit in Georgia

By Doug Powers  •  June 20, 2017 08:56 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

In Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff seemed to model his campaign off of Hillary Clinton’s “all liberal celebrities all the time” approach. How’d that work out for Ossoff? About as well as it did for Hillary:

Well, at least Ossoff can still say he didn’t vote for the losing candidate.

The faces on CNN tell the whole story:

The objectivity is palpable!

Here’s an interesting tidbit:

Feminists will be celebrating that fact, right? RIGHT!?

After the dust settles though, the DNC will probably conclude that Ossoff just didn’t haul in enough Hollywood celebs (and their money). The definition of insanity isn’t one of the dictionary’s longest running entries for nothing.

The Resistance took an additional hit in South Carolina:

Ralph Norman, a Republican, defeated Archie Parnell, a Democrat, in a South Carolina special election on Tuesday in a U.S. House race.

Mr. Norman was expected to have an advantage over Mr. Parnell for the seat, which was vacated by Mick Mulvaney, now director of the Office of Management and Budget. However, Mr. Parnell kept the race relatively close, losing by just a few percentage points.

The Democrats’ night summarized in a few short seconds:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

