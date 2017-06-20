Team Obama keeps delivering on the ‘historic levels of transparency’
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Call it “Historic Levels of Transparency: The Next Generation“:
Judicial Watch today announced that the National Security Council (NSC) on May 23, 2017, informed it by letter that the materials regarding the unmasking by Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice of “the identities of any U.S. citizens associated with the Trump presidential campaign or transition team” have been removed to the Obama Library.
The NSC will not fulfill an April 4 Judicial Watch request for records regarding information relating to people “who were identified pursuant to intelligence collection activities.”
The agency also informed Judicial Watch that it would not turn over communications with any Intelligence Community member or agency concerning the alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election; the hacking of DNC computers; or the suspected communications between Russia and Trump campaign/transition officials. Specifically, the NSC told Judicial Watch:
Documents from the Obama administration have been transferred to the Barack Obama Presidential Library. You may send your request to the Obama Library. However, you should be aware that under the Presidential Records Act, Presidential records remain closed to the public for five years after an administration has left office.
The rest here. Maybe the place should be called the Obama Presidential Lie-bury. Also, if the DNC talking points memo about Russia “hacking the election” and installing Trump as president were indeed factual you’d think the Dems would be publicly calling for the release of that evidence instead of using it as the foundation for Obama’s still under construction library.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
‘Red’ herrings: Comey’s testimony continues to wedgie Dem election narrative
June 13, 2017 10:27 AM by Doug Powers
With Russia narrative crumbling, Nancy Pelosi floats new snoozer of a Trump scandal
June 9, 2017 01:45 PM by Doug Powers
At least Hillary knows who she can blame for Comey going public
June 8, 2017 04:43 PM by Doug Powers
Here we go: James Comey hearing (open thread)
June 8, 2017 05:22 AM by Doug Powers
Michael Moore launches ‘TrumpiLeaks’ (no, seriously)
June 6, 2017 12:09 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Donald Trump, Michael Moore, Moonbats