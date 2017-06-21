Call this bluff: UN threatens to boot US if Trump doesn’t play ball

By Doug Powers • June 21, 2017 08:10 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The response to this should simply be “OK, good luck with that”:

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Trump administration on Tuesday that if the United States disengages from many issues confronting the international community it will be replaced — and that won’t be good for America or for the world. Guterres made clear to reporters at his first press conference here since taking the reins of the United Nations on Jan. 1 that proposed cuts in U.S. funding for the U.N. would be disastrous and create “an unsolvable problem to the management of the U.N.” But the U.N. chief stressed that he is not afraid to stand up to President Donald Trump, citing his vocal opposition to the U.S. leader’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. He said the mobilization of U.S. business and civil society in support or the climate deal is “a signal of hope that we very much encourage.”

Nothin’ like a stern “responsibility” lecture from a global body that lets Iran sit on a women’s rights board. And I’m quite certain that the one thing that has never been and never will be uttered by a U.N. leader in any serious fashion is “your money’s no good here anymore.”

I’ll start to believe the empty threats the day moving vans are spotted in front of UN headquarters in New York City, but they won’t be. Why? Because, to quote a famous saying, “that’s where the money is.”

