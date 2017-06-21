MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow blows lid off ‘partisan implications’ of rain

By Doug Powers • June 21, 2017 04:46 PM

If you’re keeping score at home, Democrat Jon Ossoff’s loss in Georgia last night means it’s time to update your “#1 cause of Democrat voter disenfranchisement” card to voter ID laws Russian hacking rain:

Maddow: “Steve, let me ask you one last question on this. If there was a turnout effect from the bad weather today in the district, does that have any partisan implications that you could foresee in terms of what was expected for same day, election day voting rather than the early vote?”

This is at least as embarrassing as the thing with Trump’s taxes:

Because everybody knows that only Republicans own umbrellas! In any case, I think we might have the first climate change-related Democrat election casualty since Trump got elected and pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement.

Or, maybe Russia caused the rain…

