Did You Know...

   

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow blows lid off ‘partisan implications’ of rain

Share
By Doug Powers  •  June 21, 2017 04:46 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

If you’re keeping score at home, Democrat Jon Ossoff’s loss in Georgia last night means it’s time to update your “#1 cause of Democrat voter disenfranchisement” card to voter ID laws Russian hacking rain:

Maddow: “Steve, let me ask you one last question on this. If there was a turnout effect from the bad weather today in the district, does that have any partisan implications that you could foresee in terms of what was expected for same day, election day voting rather than the early vote?”

This is at least as embarrassing as the thing with Trump’s taxes:

Because everybody knows that only Republicans own umbrellas! In any case, I think we might have the first climate change-related Democrat election casualty since Trump got elected and pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement.

Or, maybe Russia caused the rain…

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Media,Media Bias,Politics
Printer Friendly

Scott Pelley: Ya know, the attack on GOP congressmen was ‘to some degree self-inflicted’

June 19, 2017 04:23 PM by Doug Powers

The mask falls all the way to the ground

WaPo, NYT react to attempted massacre of GOPers by slamming ‘skewed electoral maps’ and Sarah Palin

June 15, 2017 06:27 PM by Doug Powers

Beyond shameless

CNN: If only US president cared about ‘climate’ as much as North Korea’s dictator

June 7, 2017 05:01 PM by Doug Powers

He’s got some fans in the west, apparently

AP readies Earth’s obituary in case Trump pulls US out of Paris Agreement

May 27, 2017 02:37 PM by Doug Powers

“Journalism”

Good lapdogs! NY Times takes blame for Hillary Clinton’s bogus history lesson to grads

May 26, 2017 01:50 PM by Doug Powers

Of course


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Hillary Clinton, New York Times

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook