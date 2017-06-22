Trey Gowdy helps former DHS director pop Dem 2016 narratives

By Doug Powers • June 22, 2017 07:48 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

I’ve written before that if Hillary Clinton had won the election last November the whole Russia thing would have completely fallen off the radar and gone away. Even before the election, Ex-DHS chief Jeh Johnson confirmed yesterday that Democrats didn’t seem very alarmed by Russian intrusions back when they were certain Hillary was going to win:

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testified Wednesday that the Democratic National Committee last year turned down his agency’s offer to help protect its network despite being warned about a hack. He also confirmed that while Russia, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, orchestrated cyberattacks on the United States to influence the 2016 presidential election, Moscow was unable to actually alter ballots. “To my current knowledge, the Russian government did not through any cyber intrusion alter ballots, ballot counts or reporting of election results,” Johnson said during his opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee.

[…]

“Sometime in 2016, I became aware of a hack into systems of the Democratic National Committee,” Johnson said. “… I pressed my staff to know whether DHS was sufficiently proactive, and on the scene helping the DNC identify the intruders and patch vulnerabilities. The answer, to the best of my recollection, was not reassuring: the FBI and the DNC had been in contact with each other months before about the intrusion, and the DNC did not feel it needed DHS’s assistance at that time.” The FBI reportedly faced a similar rejection.

So many Dem narratives are being popped here that it sounded like an early 4th of July fireworks show:

And who was president in 2016, anyway?

How do we know Jeh Johnson’s statements about the DNC were truthful? Because Donna Brazile said he(r) was lying:

Yep, the Dems took allegations of outside influence on the election so seriously that a couple of weeks before the vote Hillary Clinton said this:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus