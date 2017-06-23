Did You Know...

   

Clinton, Sanders & Warren don’t want to cause a panic, but you’re about to die because of Republicans

By Doug Powers  •  June 23, 2017 09:33 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Alarmist rhetoric is like penicillin — the more you use the stuff when it isn’t necessary the less effective it becomes — and Dems are now trying to inject everybody with it by the gallon. After taking the obligatory 1/2 hour off from accusing the other side of murder after the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, they were back at it about a potential “repeal and replace” of Obamacare.

Leading off we have Hillary Clinton, who has stumbled across a great anti-death line she can use the next time she’s accepting another Margaret Sanger “Golden Forceps Award” from Planned Parenthood:

Judging from the electoral map combined with other national, state and local election results, the Democrats are the “death party” based on their somewhat self-inflicted demise. Hillary proved they learned nothing.

Bernie Sanders is also among the many Democrats sounding the death siren by sounding like a socialist Grim Reaper:

Bernie and his wife might be hoping that their legal defense team aren’t among those slayed by the Republican plan.

Elizabeth Warren, aka Dances With Identity Fraud, also had some arrows to sling at the GOP, accusing them of “paying for tax cuts” by repealing the only thing that’s kept people alive since 2010: Obamacare:

I hope all the “you’re about to die” Dems are paying royalties to Alan Grayson, who pioneered the technique before Obamacare even became law:

How in the world did Americans survive before the Democrats came along and passed a law they knew so many people would like that they had to make it mandatory?

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

