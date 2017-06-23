Planned Parenthood won’t let a woman defeating Jon Ossoff deter their ‘fight for women’
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
A woman defeated a man in Georgia’s 6th District this week, which Planned Parenthood considers a loss for women (and you know why):
Jon @Ossoff came within 5% in a district that elected @SecPriceMD by 23% 7 months ago. We won't stop fighting for women. #GA06
— Planned Parenthood (@PPact) June 21, 2017
Apparently women aren’t women until they become lock-step fellow travelers. Whenever you read anything from Planned Parenthood, substitute “women” with “abortion” because that’s what they really mean.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Planned Parenthood donates millions to Dems to keep them OUT of ‘health care’?
June 17, 2017 03:25 PM by Doug Powers
Planned Parenthood manages to shatter their previous self-unawareness record
May 18, 2017 08:02 PM by Doug Powers
Oh my: Cecile Richards describes how to say ‘I love you, mom’ on Mother’s Day (open thread)
May 14, 2017 09:14 AM by Doug Powers
Wendy Davis puts Dems’ ‘science’ leadership on full display
April 29, 2017 02:50 PM by Doug Powers
Suck it, Electoral College! Planned Parenthood proclaims Hillary Clinton a ‘Champion of the Century’
April 11, 2017 08:46 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Abortion, Hillary Clinton