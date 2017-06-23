Planned Parenthood won’t let a woman defeating Jon Ossoff deter their ‘fight for women’

By Doug Powers • June 23, 2017 01:17 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

A woman defeated a man in Georgia’s 6th District this week, which Planned Parenthood considers a loss for women (and you know why):

Jon @Ossoff came within 5% in a district that elected @SecPriceMD by 23% 7 months ago. We won't stop fighting for women. #GA06 — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) June 21, 2017

Apparently women aren’t women until they become lock-step fellow travelers. Whenever you read anything from Planned Parenthood, substitute “women” with “abortion” because that’s what they really mean.

