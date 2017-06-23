Did You Know...

   

Planned Parenthood won’t let a woman defeating Jon Ossoff deter their ‘fight for women’

Share
By Doug Powers  •  June 23, 2017 01:17 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

A woman defeated a man in Georgia’s 6th District this week, which Planned Parenthood considers a loss for women (and you know why):

Apparently women aren’t women until they become lock-step fellow travelers. Whenever you read anything from Planned Parenthood, substitute “women” with “abortion” because that’s what they really mean.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Abortion,Democrats
Printer Friendly

Planned Parenthood donates millions to Dems to keep them OUT of ‘health care’?

June 17, 2017 03:25 PM by Doug Powers

What comedians!

Planned Parenthood manages to shatter their previous self-unawareness record

May 18, 2017 08:02 PM by Doug Powers

Oh my

Oh my: Cecile Richards describes how to say ‘I love you, mom’ on Mother’s Day (open thread)

May 14, 2017 09:14 AM by Doug Powers

Self-awareness takes another holiday

Wendy Davis puts Dems’ ‘science’ leadership on full display

April 29, 2017 02:50 PM by Doug Powers

Movable goal posts when necessary

Suck it, Electoral College! Planned Parenthood proclaims Hillary Clinton a ‘Champion of the Century’

April 11, 2017 08:46 PM by Doug Powers

She DID TOO win!


Categories: Abortion, Hillary Clinton

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook