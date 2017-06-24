Did You Know...

   

Good luck! Obama’s returning to ‘help’ Dems some more

By Doug Powers  •  June 24, 2017 03:05 PM

Written by Doug Powers

Obama’s previous pledge to try and remain on the sidelines like his predecessors had all the promissory integrity of “if you like your plan you can keep it,” and the ex-prez will start hitting the road soon on behalf of Dems seeking office, starting in Virginia:

Former President Obama plans to return to the political spotlight this fall by hitting the campaign trail for Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, the Democratic nominee running for Virginia governor.

This will be Obama’s first time campaigning since he left the White House and stumped for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, Obama and Northam’s offices confirmed to the Huffington Post.

Hey, if Obama wants to continue to lead the Democratic Party, who are Republicans to argue?

The GOP might welcome Obama’s involvement in upcoming elections as much as they’re encouraging Nancy Pelosi to stay involved.

Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

