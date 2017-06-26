‘Trump/Russia collusion’ bombshell topples several of those involved

**Written by Doug Powers

Will The Resistance be thrilled to know the media’s incessant anonymously sourced reporting about Trump/Russia collusion has finally claimed some scalps? Probably not, since the first people who have been held accountable are all CNN employees:

Three CNN journalists, including the executive editor in charge of a new investigative unit, have resigned after the publication of a Russia-related article that was retracted.

Thomas Frank, who wrote the story in question; Eric Lichtblau, an editor in the unit; and Lex Haris, who oversaw the unit, have all left CNN.

“In the aftermath of the retraction of a story published on CNN.com, CNN has accepted the resignations of the employees involved in the story’s publication,” a spokesman said Monday evening.

An internal investigation by CNN management found that some standard editorial processes were not followed when the article was published, people briefed on the results of the investigation said.

The story, which reported that Congress was investigating a “Russian investment fund with ties to Trump officials,” cited a single anonymous source.