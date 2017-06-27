Did You Know...

   

CNN’s doing yeoman’s work for Planned Parenthood here

Share
By Doug Powers  •  June 27, 2017 03:10 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Rumor has it that Planned Parenthood’s considering this CNN tweet for a Margaret Sanger Award:

“News” story or ad for Planned Parenthood?

But the California couple says that if the Republican alternative to Obamacare becomes law, they’ll be driving over the border to Mexico to get it.

It’s not that the Gonzalezes don’t have insurance; they have very good insurance through Ariana’s job as a high school teacher.

The problem is that “Trumpcare,” as Ariana calls it, would probably run her health clinic out of town. It’s Planned Parenthood, which the Republican health care proposal defunds because it performs abortions.

The Gonzalezes live in the Imperial Valley, an agricultural area two hours east of San Diego, with a severe doctor shortage. On average in California, there’s one primary care physician for every 1,341 people. In the Imperial Valley, there’s one physician for every 4,170 people, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

For Ariana, that means it takes well over a month to get an appointment with her gynecologist and then four or five hours in the waiting room to see him, which means she has to take the day off work. At Planned Parenthood, she gets an appointment the next day and is in and out in about 30 minutes.

This segment should have been required by McCain–Feingold to have “I’m Cecile Richards and I approve this message” tagged at the end:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Abortion,Feature Story,GOP,Health care
Printer Friendly

Planned Parenthood won’t let a woman defeating Jon Ossoff deter their ‘fight for women’

June 23, 2017 01:17 PM by Doug Powers

The “wrong” women don’t count as women

Planned Parenthood donates millions to Dems to keep them OUT of ‘health care’?

June 17, 2017 03:25 PM by Doug Powers

What comedians!

Planned Parenthood manages to shatter their previous self-unawareness record

May 18, 2017 08:02 PM by Doug Powers

Oh my

Oh my: Cecile Richards describes how to say ‘I love you, mom’ on Mother’s Day (open thread)

May 14, 2017 09:14 AM by Doug Powers

Self-awareness takes another holiday

Wendy Davis puts Dems’ ‘science’ leadership on full display

April 29, 2017 02:50 PM by Doug Powers

Movable goal posts when necessary


Categories: Abortion, Democrats, Feature Story

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook