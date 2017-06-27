CNN’s doing yeoman’s work for Planned Parenthood here

**Written by Doug Powers

Rumor has it that Planned Parenthood’s considering this CNN tweet for a Margaret Sanger Award:

If the Republican alternative to Obamacare becomes law, this mom says she'll drive to Mexico for birth control https://t.co/zQ6YczQfvW pic.twitter.com/lfmFSu4Qi0

“News” story or ad for Planned Parenthood?

But the California couple says that if the Republican alternative to Obamacare becomes law, they’ll be driving over the border to Mexico to get it.

It’s not that the Gonzalezes don’t have insurance; they have very good insurance through Ariana’s job as a high school teacher.

The problem is that “Trumpcare,” as Ariana calls it, would probably run her health clinic out of town. It’s Planned Parenthood, which the Republican health care proposal defunds because it performs abortions.

The Gonzalezes live in the Imperial Valley, an agricultural area two hours east of San Diego, with a severe doctor shortage. On average in California, there’s one primary care physician for every 1,341 people. In the Imperial Valley, there’s one physician for every 4,170 people, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

For Ariana, that means it takes well over a month to get an appointment with her gynecologist and then four or five hours in the waiting room to see him, which means she has to take the day off work. At Planned Parenthood, she gets an appointment the next day and is in and out in about 30 minutes.