Beleaguered CNN returns to their comfort zone to regroup

By Doug Powers • June 28, 2017 05:12 PM

While CNN is reeling after being busted peddling “fake news” about collusion between the Trump team and Russia, here’s one way they’re pushing back against accusations of bias:

CNN execs responding to all the controversy: “Back to our wheelhouse, everybody!”

