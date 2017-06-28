Did You Know...

   

Beleaguered CNN returns to their comfort zone to regroup

By Doug Powers  •  June 28, 2017 05:12 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

While CNN is reeling after being busted peddling “fake news” about collusion between the Trump team and Russia, here’s one way they’re pushing back against accusations of bias:

CNN execs responding to all the controversy: “Back to our wheelhouse, everybody!”

