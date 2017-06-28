Beleaguered CNN returns to their comfort zone to regroup
**Written by Doug Powers
While CNN is reeling after being busted peddling “fake news” about collusion between the Trump team and Russia, here’s one way they’re pushing back against accusations of bias:
CNN execs responding to all the controversy: “Back to our wheelhouse, everybody!”
