Proud ‘Margaret Sanger Award’ recipient: Repealing O-care would dishonor God
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Yet again the absence of an ensuing show of lightning shooting down from on high after another Pelosi whopper challenges my faith in the existence of a benevolent God:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on Tuesday that Republicans were dishonoring God with their efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
Pelosi invoked God to appeal to Republicans across the aisle.
“I know my colleagues are people of faith,”Pelosi said. “They tell us that all the time.”
“So, this is God’s creation, we have a real responsibility to it,” she continued. “To minister to the needs of God’s creation is an act of worship. To ignore those needs is to dishonor the God who made us.”
I think it’s even in one of the commandments: “Thou shalt not tread on Nancy Pelosi’s ‘sacred ground'”:
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
CNN’s doing yeoman’s work for Planned Parenthood here
June 27, 2017 03:10 PM by Doug Powers
Planned Parenthood won’t let a woman defeating Jon Ossoff deter their ‘fight for women’
June 23, 2017 01:17 PM by Doug Powers
Planned Parenthood donates millions to Dems to keep them OUT of ‘health care’?
June 17, 2017 03:25 PM by Doug Powers
Planned Parenthood manages to shatter their previous self-unawareness record
May 18, 2017 08:02 PM by Doug Powers
Oh my: Cecile Richards describes how to say ‘I love you, mom’ on Mother’s Day (open thread)
May 14, 2017 09:14 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Abortion, Democrats, Donald Trump, Education, Politics