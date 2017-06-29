Did You Know...

   

Sheila Jackson Lee: Impeachment could take too long so Trump should just resign right now

By Doug Powers  •  June 29, 2017 05:35 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

President Trump’s tweets this morning about Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are approaching “high crimes and misdemeanor” status with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, and she wants Trump to resign forthwith:

She hasn’t seen anything like it in all the 400 years of the US Constitutional Republic! But if Trump won’t resign, Jackson Lee and her Democratic colleagues will continue to pursue impeachment and add “tweets that offended us” to the list of charges.

Update:

Maxine Waters sees SJL’s call for resignation or impeachment, and raises her one “exile”:

**Written by Doug Powers

