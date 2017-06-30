NY Gov. Cuomo not so eager to find out how many Russians voted after all?

**Written by Doug Powers

In December 2016, just weeks after the election, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was among those calling on the federal government to get to the bottom of election “tampering” allegations:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged federal lawmakers to review allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election, calling such claims “frightening” that need to be reviewed.

Speaking with reporters in Tarrytown near the site of the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement project, Cuomo said urged members of both parties to review the claims from intelligence sources that Russian exerted its influence in the election by having groups linked to the country’s government hacking emails from both the Democratic National Committee and prominent figures like John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

“I also hope that both sides of the federal government, Democrats and Republicans, commit themselves to reviewing this past election to make sure no foreign entity tempered with the election, because that is frightening,” Cuomo said. “There have been accusations back and forth, I don’t know the credibility of the accusations, but we should be darn sure that nobody tampers with our elections because that is frightening.”