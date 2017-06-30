NY Gov. Cuomo not so eager to find out how many Russians voted after all?
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
In December 2016, just weeks after the election, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was among those calling on the federal government to get to the bottom of election “tampering” allegations:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged federal lawmakers to review allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election, calling such claims “frightening” that need to be reviewed.
Speaking with reporters in Tarrytown near the site of the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement project, Cuomo said urged members of both parties to review the claims from intelligence sources that Russian exerted its influence in the election by having groups linked to the country’s government hacking emails from both the Democratic National Committee and prominent figures like John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.
“I also hope that both sides of the federal government, Democrats and Republicans, commit themselves to reviewing this past election to make sure no foreign entity tempered with the election, because that is frightening,” Cuomo said. “There have been accusations back and forth, I don’t know the credibility of the accusations, but we should be darn sure that nobody tampers with our elections because that is frightening.”
So, the federal government now wants to look into the November election and is requesting voter data from all 50 states. Cuomo’s New York is anxious to help get to the bottom of it all. Wait, maybe not:
But how else will we ever find out how many Russians voted, Gov. Cuomo?
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Trey Gowdy helps former DHS director pop Dem 2016 narratives
June 22, 2017 07:48 AM by Doug Powers
Team Obama keeps delivering on the ‘historic levels of transparency’
June 20, 2017 08:40 AM by Doug Powers
‘Red’ herrings: Comey’s testimony continues to wedgie Dem election narrative
June 13, 2017 10:27 AM by Doug Powers
With Russia narrative crumbling, Nancy Pelosi floats new snoozer of a Trump scandal
June 9, 2017 01:45 PM by Doug Powers
At least Hillary knows who she can blame for Comey going public
June 8, 2017 04:43 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Corruption, Democrats, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton