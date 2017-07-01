More than 2 dozen Dems hatch ingenious plan to make Mike Pence president
Written by Doug Powers
You’d think Democrats would want to retreat and figure out how to prevent further self-immolation of their own party in upcoming elections, but instead some are opting for measures that would at best make Mike Pence the president while Hillary would continue to wander around in the woods:
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) has introduced a bill that would create a congressional oversight commission that could declare the president incapacitated, leading to his removal from office under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment.
Twenty-four House Democrats are now backing the bill, including the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. John Conyers (D., Mich.), Yahoo News reported Friday.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.), the former chair of the Democratic National Committee, is also co-sponsoring the legislation.
The support from top Democrats for the bill comes despite House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and other Democratic leaders telling more ardent members of their caucus to stop talk of impeaching President Donald Trump.
“In case of emergency, break glass,” Raskin told Yahoo News in an interview. “If you look at the record of things that have happened since January, it is truly a bizarre litany of events and outbursts.”
VP Pence would have to agree, at which point he’d assume the presidency. Why liberals want the Oval Office to be even more conservative is anybody’s guess.
Can you tell the wheels have fallen off the “Russia hacked the election” talking points? House Dems are down to “his ‘Morning Joe’ tweets are just not right.”
