Stephen Hawking: Trump’s single-handedly turning Earth into Venus, or something
**Written by Doug Powers
Who knew that wadding up a piece of paper Obama signed just last year could be the equivalent of moving the Earth 25 million miles closer to the sun:
Stephen Hawking blasted President Trump’s recent decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate change agreement in a new interview, saying it “could push Earth over the brink.”
Hawking told BBC News that Trump withdrawing the U.S. from the agreement would lead to disastrous consequences worldwide.
“We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible,” Hawking told BBC News. “Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of 250 degrees, and raining sulphuric acid.”
That’s some serious Gore porn right there. How life on Earth managed to survive all those millennia before Obama came along is anybody’s guess.
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
