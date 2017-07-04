Washington Post is officially out of Trump bombshells
**Written by Doug Powers
Back in February the Washington Post announced a change in slogans to match the newspaper’s renewed commitment to “journalism” after waking up from an 8-year Hope & Change slumber rested and ready:
How’s the WaPo’s push to dig up a presidential bombshell that makes Watergate look like a dud firecracker in comparison coming along? (Via Hot Air)
I’m just guessing here, but I’d be willing to bet a few dollars that this video features some of the WaPo’s infamous “anonymous sources”:
The cameo from Maxine Waters in the sequel is sure to be the straw that finally breaks the Trump presidency.
