Washington Post is officially out of Trump bombshells

By Doug Powers • July 4, 2017 11:02 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Back in February the Washington Post announced a change in slogans to match the newspaper’s renewed commitment to “journalism” after waking up from an 8-year Hope & Change slumber rested and ready:

How’s the WaPo’s push to dig up a presidential bombshell that makes Watergate look like a dud firecracker in comparison coming along? (Via Hot Air)

I’m just guessing here, but I’d be willing to bet a few dollars that this video features some of the WaPo’s infamous “anonymous sources”:

The cameo from Maxine Waters in the sequel is sure to be the straw that finally breaks the Trump presidency.

