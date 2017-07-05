CNN swings for Pulitzer fences by blowing lid off gif-gate
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Three days ago President Trump tweeted this gif:
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
Fearing that could serve as an inspiration for others to also tackle their logo, CNN decided to get to the bottom of it. They tracked down the origin of the gif and even threatened to expose the person who made it — if he goes back on his apology or blasphemes their network ever again:
The Reddit user who initially claimed credit for President Donald Trump’s tweet that showed Trump tackling CNN issued an apology Tuesday for the video and other offensive content he posted — one day after CNN identified the man behind the account and attempted to make contact with him.
Reddit user “HanA**holeSolo” first shared the GIF last Wednesday of Trump pummeling a wrestler with CNN’s logo imposed on his face. CNN could find no earlier instance of the GIF. The GIF was later edited into a video with sound and tweeted by the President on Sunday.
[…]
CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same.
CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.
Way to go, CNN — Frank Nitti sent subtler messages.
CNN can really do the digging… when they want to…
Note that CNN worked harder on locating Trump's gif creator than it did Fast & Furious, or IRS targeting, or the Iran deal, or… pic.twitter.com/mKaXG5ufgM
— Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) July 5, 2017
They do have their priorities.
CNN’s had a heckuva last couple of weeks.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Washington Post is officially out of Trump bombshells
July 4, 2017 11:02 AM by Doug Powers
Stephen Hawking: Trump’s single-handedly turning Earth into Venus, or something
July 3, 2017 09:30 AM by Doug Powers
More than 2 dozen Dems hatch ingenious plan to make Mike Pence president
July 1, 2017 12:59 PM by Doug Powers
NY Gov. Cuomo not so eager to find out how many Russians voted after all?
June 30, 2017 02:02 PM by Doug Powers
Sheila Jackson Lee: Impeachment could take too long so Trump should just resign right now
June 29, 2017 05:36 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Democrats, Donald Trump, Politics