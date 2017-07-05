CNN swings for Pulitzer fences by blowing lid off gif-gate

By Doug Powers • July 5, 2017 09:45 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Three days ago President Trump tweeted this gif:

Fearing that could serve as an inspiration for others to also tackle their logo, CNN decided to get to the bottom of it. They tracked down the origin of the gif and even threatened to expose the person who made it — if he goes back on his apology or blasphemes their network ever again:

The Reddit user who initially claimed credit for President Donald Trump’s tweet that showed Trump tackling CNN issued an apology Tuesday for the video and other offensive content he posted — one day after CNN identified the man behind the account and attempted to make contact with him. Reddit user “HanA**holeSolo” first shared the GIF last Wednesday of Trump pummeling a wrestler with CNN’s logo imposed on his face. CNN could find no earlier instance of the GIF. The GIF was later edited into a video with sound and tweeted by the President on Sunday.

[…]

CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same. CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.

Way to go, CNN — Frank Nitti sent subtler messages.

CNN can really do the digging… when they want to…

Note that CNN worked harder on locating Trump's gif creator than it did Fast & Furious, or IRS targeting, or the Iran deal, or… pic.twitter.com/mKaXG5ufgM — Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) July 5, 2017

They do have their priorities.

CNN’s had a heckuva last couple of weeks.

