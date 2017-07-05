Did You Know...

   

Either Dems are testing 2018 slogans or a GOP operative has infiltrated the DCCC

By Doug Powers  •  July 5, 2017 10:03 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The Democrats, in an apparent run-up to eventually re-nominating Hillary Clinton in 2020 and putting another giant exclamation point at the end of the definition of insanity, are first testing some slogans inadvertently designed to keep Congress in Republican hands late next year:

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has sent out some “tester” bumper stickers for the midterm elections that have been met with about as much warmth as a fender bender. One reads: “Democrats 2018. I mean, have you seen the other guys?”

Slogan suggestions were sent out via email to DCCC subscribers on Wednesday, prompting several people to share the “less than inspiring” ideas on social media.

Actually, yes, voters did see “the other guys” — they were the ones who beat Hillary, Jon Ossoff and the rest.

This is all like a plot from a rejected script for a Mel Brooks movie. A more assuring slogan for the Dem faithful heading into upcoming elections might be a picture of Hillary saying “I finally found Wisconsin!”

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Democrats,GOP
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Barack Obama, Corruption, Democrats, Donald Trump, Feature Story

