Of course: Jerry Brown invites private jet parade to Calif. for emergency climate change conference

**Written by Doug Powers

President Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement has left Gov. Jerry Brown with no choice but a last ditch effort to save California (and the planet) from the effects of fossil fuel emissions: A parade of eco-hypocrites crop dusting the planet with private jet exhaust to get to his climate summit:

California Gov. Jerry Brown plans to convene a climate conference next year, his latest action to position the state as a leader in battling global warming as the White House recedes.

The summit set for 2018 in San Francisco will mark the first time a state is hosting a climate gathering aimed at upholding the goals of the Paris climate agreement, an international pact to fight global warming that President Donald Trump is exiting. Brown will announce the Global Climate Action summit on Thursday in a video message to the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany. His announcement comes as Trump is in Hamburg for a meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers, which includes many European allies that encouraged the president not to withdraw from the Paris agreement.

[…]

Brown’s climate conference will feature representatives of subnational governments, businesses, investors, musicians and others to highlight action to fight global warming and to “spur deeper commitment” from national governments.