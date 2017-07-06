Did You Know...

   

Of course: Jerry Brown invites private jet parade to Calif. for emergency climate change conference

Share
By Doug Powers  •  July 6, 2017 06:30 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

President Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement has left Gov. Jerry Brown with no choice but a last ditch effort to save California (and the planet) from the effects of fossil fuel emissions: A parade of eco-hypocrites crop dusting the planet with private jet exhaust to get to his climate summit:

California Gov. Jerry Brown plans to convene a climate conference next year, his latest action to position the state as a leader in battling global warming as the White House recedes.

The summit set for 2018 in San Francisco will mark the first time a state is hosting a climate gathering aimed at upholding the goals of the Paris climate agreement, an international pact to fight global warming that President Donald Trump is exiting. Brown will announce the Global Climate Action summit on Thursday in a video message to the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany. His announcement comes as Trump is in Hamburg for a meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers, which includes many European allies that encouraged the president not to withdraw from the Paris agreement.
[…]
Brown’s climate conference will feature representatives of subnational governments, businesses, investors, musicians and others to highlight action to fight global warming and to “spur deeper commitment” from national governments.

Stomping out “climate change,” one gigantic carbon footprint at a time.

(h/t @Instapundit)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Democrats,Enviro-nitwits,global warming
Printer Friendly

Either Dems are testing 2018 slogans or a GOP operative has infiltrated the DCCC

July 5, 2017 10:03 PM by Doug Powers

Go with that

More than 2 dozen Dems hatch ingenious plan to make Mike Pence president

July 1, 2017 12:59 PM by Doug Powers

From “Russia collusion” to “Trump’s tweets are awful” in a couple of weeks

NY Gov. Cuomo not so eager to find out how many Russians voted after all?

June 30, 2017 02:02 PM by Doug Powers

Never mind!

Sheila Jackson Lee: Impeachment could take too long so Trump should just resign right now

June 29, 2017 05:36 PM by Doug Powers

Resign or be impeached on the charge of “bad tweets”?

Good luck! Obama’s returning to ‘help’ Dems some more

June 24, 2017 03:05 PM by Doug Powers

Republicans might welcome the former prez’s continued involvement


Categories: Barack Obama, Democrats

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook