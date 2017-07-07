Did You Know...

   

Priorities: Bill de Blasio flies to G20 to join fellow Resistors

By Doug Powers  •  July 7, 2017 09:41 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

No more calls are necessary, we have our “Headline of the Week” winner:

That’s the leftist equivalent of winning a dream vacation on The Price is Right.

Having solved all other problems in his own city…

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday skipped an NYPD swearing-in ceremony made somber by this week’s assassination of a cop — then hours later revealed he was busy preparing to jet off on a surprise trip to join leftist protesters at the G-20 summit in Germany.

Hizzoner’s overseas jaunt was kept under wraps until just 90 minutes before he took off from Newark Airport. A last-minute announcement said he “will attend several events surrounding the G-20 Summit, including Saturday’s Hamburg Zeigt Haltung rally.”

De Blasio will be the keynote speaker, organizers of the demonstration — Hamburg Shows Attitude — tweeted.

Nearly a hundred cops were injured near the G20 in Hamburg, so showing up to provide encouragement for the rioters there should really help smooth things over with the NYPD.

De Blasio will capitalize on the generosity of an anti-capitalist protest group:

Hizzoner’s overseas jaunt is being paid for by the rally’s organizers — as is the tab for three City Hall staffers with him.

The mayor also made sure the free trip will include a visit with his son, Dante, a Yale University student who’s spending the summer on an internship in Berlin.

The mayor’s sure to meet some comrades-for-life at the protests while applauding their commitment to the Paris Agreement to keep down emissions:

The air smells cleaner already.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Democrats,Donald Trump
