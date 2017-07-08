Did You Know...

   

Hillary’s unused ‘victory’ confetti now inside therapy snow globes for her glum fans

Share
By Doug Powers  •  July 8, 2017 03:05 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

On election night in November, the Hillary Clinton campaign was ready to shower her victory partiers with a whole lot of confetti, but instead, the party favor containers ended up like the copy of Monogamy Forever somebody once gave Bill: Unopened. But that confetti is now being turned into therapeutic “art” for #StrongerTogether support groups:

Early on election night last November, artist Bunny Burson looked to New York City’s Javits Center ceiling, expecting confetti to fall to celebrate Hillary Clinton becoming the nation’s first woman president. But the confetti never fell.

Crushed by Clinton’s loss to President Donald Trump, Burson began an almost two-week journey to track down the confetti, which she thought would make great material for artwork.

She used the confetti to turn a window at Bruno David Gallery in Clayton into a massive snow globe titled “And Still I Rise.” Her purpose? To flip Clinton’s defeat into inspiration for women and girls.

The result? Snow globes filled with unused “victory” confetti floating in actual election night tears that fell at Hillary HQ:

null

Order yours **today!

**Not available in Wisconsin.

And of course the proceeds will go you-know-where:

Burson said this exhibit would travel next to Colorado in December. She plans to make 1,000 snowglobes with the leftover confetti and sell them and give the funds to Planned Parenthood. Going to their clinics is apparently what women do to “be bold and dream big.”

Like Hillary said, “our children are watching” — unless they’re not allowed to live.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Abortion,Hillary Clinton
Printer Friendly

Either Dems are testing 2018 slogans or a GOP operative has infiltrated the DCCC

July 5, 2017 10:03 PM by Doug Powers

Go with that

More than 2 dozen Dems hatch ingenious plan to make Mike Pence president

July 1, 2017 12:59 PM by Doug Powers

From “Russia collusion” to “Trump’s tweets are awful” in a couple of weeks

NY Gov. Cuomo not so eager to find out how many Russians voted after all?

June 30, 2017 02:02 PM by Doug Powers

Never mind!

Trey Gowdy helps former DHS director pop Dem 2016 narratives

June 22, 2017 07:48 AM by Doug Powers

Into thin air

Team Obama keeps delivering on the ‘historic levels of transparency’

June 20, 2017 08:40 AM by Doug Powers

Presidential Lie-bury?


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Barack Obama, Corruption

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook