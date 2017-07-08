Hillary’s unused ‘victory’ confetti now inside therapy snow globes for her glum fans

By Doug Powers • July 8, 2017 03:05 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

On election night in November, the Hillary Clinton campaign was ready to shower her victory partiers with a whole lot of confetti, but instead, the party favor containers ended up like the copy of Monogamy Forever somebody once gave Bill: Unopened. But that confetti is now being turned into therapeutic “art” for #StrongerTogether support groups:

Early on election night last November, artist Bunny Burson looked to New York City’s Javits Center ceiling, expecting confetti to fall to celebrate Hillary Clinton becoming the nation’s first woman president. But the confetti never fell. Crushed by Clinton’s loss to President Donald Trump, Burson began an almost two-week journey to track down the confetti, which she thought would make great material for artwork. She used the confetti to turn a window at Bruno David Gallery in Clayton into a massive snow globe titled “And Still I Rise.” Her purpose? To flip Clinton’s defeat into inspiration for women and girls.

The result? Snow globes filled with unused “victory” confetti floating in actual election night tears that fell at Hillary HQ:

Order yours **today!

**Not available in Wisconsin.

And of course the proceeds will go you-know-where:

Burson said this exhibit would travel next to Colorado in December. She plans to make 1,000 snowglobes with the leftover confetti and sell them and give the funds to Planned Parenthood. Going to their clinics is apparently what women do to “be bold and dream big.”

Like Hillary said, “our children are watching” — unless they’re not allowed to live.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus