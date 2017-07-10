‘New tone,’ Bernie-style: GOP health bill would be like several 9/11’s every year
It seems like less than a month ago that Bernie Sanders put out a statement condemning the Alexandria shooting by a nutjob who had volunteered on his campaign while other Dems called for dialing down the extreme rhetoric. Wait, it was less than a month ago — but already Sanders is back to doing his thing after a break of maybe 10 minutes, if that:
“Now obviously nobody can predict exactly how many people will die if they lose their coverage. Nobody can make that prediction,” Sanders said at a rally in Morgantown, W.Va. “But what experts at the Harvard School of Public Health estimate, is that if 23 million Americans were to be thrown off the insurance they currently have, which is what the House bill would do, up to, up to 28,000 Americans every single year could die.”
Sanders then compared the Republican health care plan to the Sept. 11 terror attacks carried out by al Qaeda that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.
“That is nine times more than the tragic losses we suffered on 9/11, every single year,” Sanders said.
Sanders will of course link political rhetoric to violence, but only when it suits his narrative.
