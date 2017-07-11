Former future leader of free world now hawking ‘nasty’ shirts for Planned Parenthood

By Doug Powers • July 11, 2017 10:14 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

I can’t quite put my finger on it, but something seems to have gone horribly awry for Hillary Clinton at some point between this…

And this…

Hard to believe she lost, isn’t it?

The proceeds go to Planned Parenthood, which in turn goes to Democrats, who in turn complain that PP doesn’t have enough money and needs continued taxpayer funding.

Meanwhile Hillary, a PP “Champion of the Century,” appears headed for her own home shopping show on TBS peddling abortion merch and doing so “for the children.”

