Science! More proof that climate change alarmists have ALL the bases covered
**Written by Doug Powers
Popular Science, yesterday:
Popular Science, March of last year:
It certainly looks like they’ve got all the “climate change” bases covered there. Climate “science” sure can turn on a dime! All we can really be sure of is no matter what happens this coming winter — record warmth or historic cold — it’ll be because Trump ripped up the Paris Agreement.
What say you, Al Gore?
Thought so.
(h/t Tom Nelson)
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Posted in: Enviro-nitwits,global warming
