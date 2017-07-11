Science! More proof that climate change alarmists have ALL the bases covered

By Doug Powers • July 11, 2017 09:23 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Popular Science, yesterday:

Popular Science, March of last year:

It certainly looks like they’ve got all the “climate change” bases covered there. Climate “science” sure can turn on a dime! All we can really be sure of is no matter what happens this coming winter — record warmth or historic cold — it’ll be because Trump ripped up the Paris Agreement.

What say you, Al Gore?

Thought so.

(h/t Tom Nelson)

