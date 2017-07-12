Will new wrinkle in Trump Jr./Russia story render MSM temporarily incurious?
**Written by Doug Powers
Safe prediction: Much of the same MSM that suddenly started clamoring to be the next Woodward and/or Bernstein in mid-January after a drooling 8-year trance won’t be overly curious about this new wrinkle in the Donald Trump Jr./Russian lawyer story. Here’s why:
The Russian lawyer who penetrated Donald Trump’s inner circle was initially cleared into the United States by the Justice Department under “extraordinary circumstances” before she embarked on a lobbying campaign last year that ensnared the president’s eldest son, members of Congress, journalists and State Department officials, according to court and Justice Department documents and interviews.
This revelation means it was the Obama Justice Department that enabled the newest and most intriguing figure in the Russia-Trump investigation to enter the country without a visa.
Later, a series of events between an intermediary for the attorney and the Trump campaign ultimately led to the controversy surrounding the president’s eldest son.
There are reasons some Democrats aren’t super eager to dive head-first into certain areas of the RussiaGate pool, and that might be one of them.
Sen. Chuck Grassley talked about it Wednesday morning:
.@ChuckGrassley: Russian lawyer’s visa was denied, so what was she doing in the U.S. at the time of the meeting with Donald Trump Jr.? pic.twitter.com/Qy62ml32ff
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 12, 2017
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Corruption, Democrats, Donald Trump, GOP, Hillary Clinton