Al Gore undaunted by inconvenient truth about Antarctic iceberg

Another day, another natural occurrence for Al Gore to blame on your air conditioner, car and barbecue grill but definitely not his mansions and private jet flights to emergency summits about limiting emissions:

It’s actually a jarring reminder that Gore’s an agenda-driven, greedy science hack. The same article Gore cites as more evidence of what’s being caused by global warming debunks Al’s “settled science”:

There is no scientific consensus over whether global warming is to blame.

“While it might not be caused by global warming, it’s at least a natural laboratory to study how breakups will occur at other ice shelves to improve the theoretical basis for our projections of future sea level rise,” said Thomas P. Wagner, who leads NASA’s efforts to study the polar regions.

This is my favorite part:

Some climate scientists believe the warming in the region was at least in part a consequence of human-caused climate change, while others have disputed that, seeing a large role for natural variability — and noting that icebergs have been breaking away from ice shelves for many millions of years.

In other words, “it could be caused by Al Gore’s patented doomsday shtick that’s been around for a couple decades, or something that’s been happening since the Earth formed — you be the judge.”

Good news for Gore & his rich jet-set global warming alarm-sounding friends, though: No need to evacuate their multi-million dollar beachfront homes:

Larsen C, like two smaller ice shelves that collapsed before it, was holding back relatively little land ice, and it is not expected to contribute much to the rise of the sea.

Uh oh, the fish Gore saw swimming in the streets of Miami are at risk of running out of water.

