Trump-blocked on Twitter: A new class of ‘victims’ are born
**Written by Doug Powers
Well, it seems there’s a new class of “victims” in America:
Others have joined in and are suing Trump and a couple others in the WH for blocking them on Twitter because apparently it’s too much trouble to jus go pretend to have been injured in a fall at Trump Tower:
A group of Twitter users blocked by President Trump are suing him and two White House aides, arguing that the president’s Twitter account serves as a public forum, which would make it illegal for Mr. Trump, as a government official, to prevent individuals from reading it.
“President Trump’s Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, has become an important source of news and information about the government, and an important public forum for speech,” the suit reads.
The blocked users describe Mr. Trump’s frequent use of Twitter feed as “a kind of digital town hall in which the president and his aides use the tweet function to communicate news and information to the public.”
One of the people suing Trump went into greater detail in Fortune Magazine:
So when President Donald Trump blocked me in June, apparently for suggesting that Russia influenced the outcome of the 2016 election, he harmed me professionally. Even though I knew @realDonaldTrump was important to my career, it still took me at least a few days to recognize how being blocked by the president on Twitter would affect me as a public intellectual.
It seems to me the real headline on that one should be “Area ‘Public Intellectual’ Can’t Figure Out How to Still See Tweets From People Who Have Her Blocked.”
