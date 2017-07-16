Elizabeth Warren reminds downtrodden on Martha’s Vineyard she’s fighting for them (open thread)

By Doug Powers • July 16, 2017 10:40 AM

Another fine summer Sunday is upon us, and with it the accompanying global warming has swept in another open thread with some odds and ends that slipped through the cracks during the week. Off we go…

Nobody can visit Martha’s Vineyard without coming away with the impression that the struggle is real. So, not unlike Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren showed up at a Vineyard town hall to remind the marginalized and downtrodden that she’s fighting on their behalf:

The headline is befitting somebody with Dances With Identity Fraud’s resume, and the crowd roared in approval after Warren pledged to redistribute everybody’s wealth except those who live on Martha’s Vineyard.

After reminding the audience that “words matter” using a Trump example, Warren helped show why Dems will continue to lose by approaching the opposition like this:

“Every one of you knows somebody who lives in a state with a Republican senator . . . Urge them to get out, please. Urge them to go to the office, carry a sign. Urge them to make their voices heard, and make your voice heard. Pick up your phone, email, tweet, every part of this. We need the sound; we need your energy from the grassroots up. It’s democracy.”

[…]

She said it is critical to speak with those who hold opposing views: “This is the moment, you’ve actually got to reach out and talk to your crazy uncle.”

Elizabeth Warren diagnosing somebody as crazy should be the new clinical definition of sanity.

*****

Progressives & socialists like Bernie Sanders don’t see any inconsistencies here:

*****

Phil Donahue’s memory in regards to the history of American politics seems to be less comprehensive than mine:

Former talk-show host Phil Donahue on Saturday reflected on President Trump’s administration, calling it “the darkest political moment in American history.”

[…]

“He can shoot a gun down Fifth Avenue, right?” Donahue added, referencing Trump’s past claim. “All of a sudden we got a crotch-grabber for a president.”

Bill Clinton unavailable for comment.

*****

No words:

Jesse Watters debated a protester from ANTIFA, short for anti-fascism, a group calling for violence against the “Trump- Pence regime.” Kevin from the Boston ANTIFA branch penned an open letter on the anarchist site ItsGoingDown.org urging liberals and progressives to violence to take down President Trump.

[…]

“What about when an ANTIFA member stabbed a police horse in the neck with a knife,” Watters continued. “Was the horse a racist Trump supporter?” “Yes,” the protester said.

Talk about the ultimate dilemma for PETA.

*****

Your Sunday laugh, courtesy of one of the media warriors fighting back against Trump’s “fake news” accusations:

Maybe she meant to say “WWI,” but it would still be wrong.

Humble suggestion for NBC News: A “This Day in History” segment featuring Mitchell and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee would be ratings gold.

Have a good Sunday all!

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

