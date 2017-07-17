Bernie Sanders’ wife pays homage to Hillary explaining FBI investigation
**Written by Doug Powers
Does this kind of defense against an FBI investigation sound familiar?
Who says Sanders didn’t learn anything from Hillary about crises control during the campaign:
A Vermont Trump campaign chair’s efforts to prove Sen. Bernie Sanders’ wife committed bank fraud are “sexist,” Jane Sanders charged in a new interview.
“I find it incredibly sexist that basically he’s going after my husband by destroying my reputation, and that’s not OK,” she told the Boston Globe.
Brady Toensing’s crusade that led feds to probe a land deal she made as president of Burlington College is sexist, Sanders later argued, because it presumes her husband intervened to help her obtain a bank loan. That isn’t true, she claimed.
[…]
Sanders, who helmed the since-shuttered liberal arts school from 2004 to 2011, has come under Justice Department scrutiny over allegations she falsified loan documents for a 33-acre campus expansion, local Vermont site VTDigger first reported in April.
Unreliable sources tell me that when the wife of the anti-greed socialist senator from Vermont was told she could get sent to “the big house,” she replied “good, that’s my favorite of our three.”
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
