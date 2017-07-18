O-care remains, but just wait until the GOP takes control of Congr… oh, wait

By Doug Powers • July 18, 2017 10:20 AM

Michelle summed it up nicely earlier:

Whelp. If it's a day that ends in "-day," it's another mortifying McConnell head-banging-against-the-wall day for the GOP…#oldiebutgoodie pic.twitter.com/dbfzt4n0Gs — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 18, 2017

It’s official: Obamacare’s most likely going to be around for quite a while:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pulled the plug late Monday on the Republican effort to overhaul the U.S. health insurance system and pledged the chamber will now focus on only dismantling the 2010 health care law. “Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” the Kentucky Republican said. His statement came after GOP Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas said they did not support the latest Senate health care draft and would not vote for a motion to proceed. Lee and Moran joined Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine in opposition to the procedural motion, leaving McConnell without the votes needed to move forward on the Senate bill. McConnell said the Senate will now take up the House-passed health care bill and amend it with legislation the Senate supported in 2015 to repeal the 2010 health care law “with a two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period to a patient-centered health care system that gives Americans access to quality, affordable care.”

For some reason the metaphor about the dog finally catching the car comes to mind. Give ’em a break though — they only had several years to prepare.

It’s gotten so bad that C-SPAN2 is considering using this to end every U.S. Senate broadcast day:

Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer’s reminding America of the Dems’ definition of “bipartisanship,” which is “doing whatever the Democrats want”:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: “The door to bipartisanship is open right now" https://t.co/0GOf2RwE1y — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 18, 2017

What I heard was “now that it’s clear Republicans can’t repeal it, your responsibility is to now fix the Dems’ signature train wreck.” How many Republicans will fall for it?

