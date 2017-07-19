Did You Know...

   

Tropical storm-that-wasn’t dramatizes former presidential candidate’s 2016

Share
By Doug Powers  •  July 19, 2017 05:13 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

There was a tropical storm named “Don” last week, but I thought the story of this other tropical storm provided a great summary of how 2016 went for the Democrats:

null

Your “and it never came near Wisconsin” joke here: _______

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Hillary Clinton
Printer Friendly

Bernie Sanders’ wife pays homage to Hillary explaining FBI investigation

July 17, 2017 09:49 PM by Doug Powers

Hillary’s influence lives on

Will new wrinkle in Trump Jr./Russia story render MSM temporarily incurious?

July 12, 2017 09:05 PM by Doug Powers

Inconvenient details

Former future leader of free world now hawking ‘nasty’ shirts for Planned Parenthood

July 11, 2017 10:14 AM by Doug Powers

Just chillin’ at PP

Hillary’s unused ‘victory’ confetti now inside therapy snow globes for her glum fans

July 8, 2017 03:05 PM by Doug Powers

Recovery

Either Dems are testing 2018 slogans or a GOP operative has infiltrated the DCCC

July 5, 2017 10:03 PM by Doug Powers

Go with that


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, GOP

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook