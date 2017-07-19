Tropical storm-that-wasn’t dramatizes former presidential candidate’s 2016
Written by Doug Powers
There was a tropical storm named “Don” last week, but I thought the story of this other tropical storm provided a great summary of how 2016 went for the Democrats:
Your “and it never came near Wisconsin” joke here: _______
