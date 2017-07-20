NPR & Bill Nye share 2-step climate change fix: You stop having kids, then die ASAP

By Doug Powers • July 20, 2017 07:54 AM

How to stop climate change? Here it is in two creepy, Orwellian steps.

Step one, from NPR: Your kids have become a real problem for eco-progressives, unless they work for NPR:

But there’s another way to help the climate. A recent study from Lund University in Sweden shows that the biggest way to reduce climate change is to have fewer children. “I knew this was a sensitive topic to bring up,” says study co-author Kimberly Nicholas on NPR’s Morning Edition. “Certainly it’s not my place as a scientist to dictate choices for other people. But I do think it is my place to do the analysis and report it fairly.” The study concludes that four high-impact ways to reduce CO2 gas emissions include having fewer children, living without a car, avoiding airplane travel and eating a vegetarian diet. By the numbers, any of these lifestyle changes drastically reduces carbon emissions compared to more common practices like recycling, using energy-efficient light bulbs and line-drying clothes. having one fewer child (an average for developed countries of 58.6 metric ton CO2-equivalent (tCO2e) emission reductions per year;

Odds the above recommendations will get big thumbs-up from Hollywood eco-lefties who are eating hamburgers in their private jets after having arrived at the airport with their multiple children in SUV limos: HIGH.

Step two from Bill Nye: Annoying older people and their skepticism they’ve developed after decades of exposure to sham artists need to kick the bucket:

Bill Nye specifically targeted the elderly this week as he spoke out against climate change deniers, saying that climate science will start to advance when old people start to “age out,” according to a report. The “Science Guy” said that generationally, the majority of climate change deniers are older. “Climate change deniers, by way of example, are older. It’s generational,” Nye told the Los Angeles Times. Nye said that he is calling them out with “due respect,” acknowledging that he is “now one of them.” “We’re just going to have to wait for those people to ‘age out,’ as they say,” Nye went on, adding that “age out” is a euphemism for “die.” “But it’ll happen, I guarantee you — that’ll happen.”

Nah, it’s not a cult at all. As usual, the alarmists are happy to point out what needs to happen but refuse to lead the way.

People who are demanding that more taxpayer dollars be used to fuel their beloved programs — from “green energy” to the likes of NPR — really aren’t thinking through their dream of a world with fewer taxpayers.

Bonus AGW lunacy:

In an extensive feature about Al Gore in Elle Magazine, the back story to how the Goracle’s “Inconvenient Truth” was inspired by a ridiculous work of fiction speaks volumes:

It all started, oddly enough, with the global-warming disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow, which twigged people’s fears about how real the climate calamity might actually be.

Perfect.

