This GOP senator’s NOT afraid to stand up to Trump (just don’t ask who it is)

By Doug Powers • July 20, 2017 05:22 PM

The funniest paragraph I read all day is in a New York Times article about Trump’s meeting with dozens of GOP senators at the White House yesterday. During that meeting, Trump reminded them that the GOP promised to do away with Obamacare if voters gave them control in DC, and apparently not all of the senators were thrilled with the lecture.

The wind-up, reportedly from a GOP senator:

The president, he said, scares no one in the Senate, not even the pages.

Which GOP senator said nobody in the Senate’s afraid of Trump? Here’s the pitch, which preceded the above sentence:

A Republican senator, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he wanted to preserve his relationship with Mr. Trump, put it more bluntly.

We have our “Anonymous Tough Guy Senator of the Day” award winner.

(h/t Twitchy)

