Did You Know...

   

This GOP senator’s NOT afraid to stand up to Trump (just don’t ask who it is)

Share
By Doug Powers  •  July 20, 2017 05:22 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The funniest paragraph I read all day is in a New York Times article about Trump’s meeting with dozens of GOP senators at the White House yesterday. During that meeting, Trump reminded them that the GOP promised to do away with Obamacare if voters gave them control in DC, and apparently not all of the senators were thrilled with the lecture.

The wind-up, reportedly from a GOP senator:

The president, he said, scares no one in the Senate, not even the pages.

Which GOP senator said nobody in the Senate’s afraid of Trump? Here’s the pitch, which preceded the above sentence:

A Republican senator, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he wanted to preserve his relationship with Mr. Trump, put it more bluntly.

We have our “Anonymous Tough Guy Senator of the Day” award winner.

(h/t Twitchy)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Donald Trump,GOP
Printer Friendly

O-care remains, but just wait until the GOP takes control of Congr… oh, wait

July 18, 2017 10:20 AM by Doug Powers

Some majority

Elizabeth Warren reminds downtrodden on Martha’s Vineyard she’s fighting for them (open thread)

July 16, 2017 10:40 AM by Doug Powers

“Talk to your crazy uncle”

Trump-blocked on Twitter: A new class of ‘victims’ are born

July 15, 2017 03:23 PM by Doug Powers

If ya can’t tweet ’em, sue ’em

Will new wrinkle in Trump Jr./Russia story render MSM temporarily incurious?

July 12, 2017 09:05 PM by Doug Powers

Inconvenient details

Journalism! Dem shoots GOPers, WaPo examines role of right-wing talk radio (open thread)

July 9, 2017 10:30 AM by Doug Powers

Journalism Dies in Broad Daylight


Categories: Donald Trump, Feature Story, Hillary Clinton, Media Bias, Washington Post

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook