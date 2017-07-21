Baltimore promotes ‘nobody kill anybody’ weekend… next month
With suggestions such as “try not letting Democrats run your city for decades on end” completely off the table, some Baltimore neighborhood leaders are looking for other ways to stem an out-of-control problem. Here’s the latest initiative:
Bridgeford and other neighborhood leaders are drumming up support for a three-day ceasefire the first weekend of August to quell Baltimore’s violence. She admits that such peace is a tall order for a city that’s seen 188 killings this year.
Organizers aim to stop the shooting from Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, with a unified and blunt message: “Nobody kill anybody.”
Their message has been printed on T-shirts and flyers. They designed a website and held community meetings. More than 1,600 people visited their Facebook page. The grass-roots campaign has swelled since it began in May.
