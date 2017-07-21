Climate crisis getting so dire DiCaprio’s *giving up private jets (*next Wed. only)

By Doug Powers • July 21, 2017 03:17 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Uh oh, it must be getting serious:

Leo DiCaprio is shoring up environmentally friendly plans for his foundation’s annual gala and auction in St-Tropez, sources tell us. We hear that the star is ditching any private jets and will fly commercial to the glitzy French fête on Wednesday. Organizers are putting the finishing touches on a “pescetarian” menu that will be “meat-free and feature local, sustainable fish and vegetables from area growers.”

[…]

Ecowarrior DiCaprio has gotten flack for taking rides on pals’ private planes to attend charity events, such as last year’s ­amfAR gala in Cannes, France, after picking up an environmental award in New York City.

I’m guessing DiCaprio was unable to find a private jet because they’d already all been booked by other climate crusaders attending the dinner, but he’ll definitely be the eco hero at the “Carbon Footprint Size: Godzilla” table. But just imagine how much more smug and condescending Leo’s lectures will be about your grill and lawnmower emissions after he makes the ultimate sacrifice by giving up private jets for a day — if that even happens.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus