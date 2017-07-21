Climate crisis getting so dire DiCaprio’s *giving up private jets (*next Wed. only)
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Uh oh, it must be getting serious:
Leo DiCaprio is shoring up environmentally friendly plans for his foundation’s annual gala and auction in St-Tropez, sources tell us.
We hear that the star is ditching any private jets and will fly commercial to the glitzy French fête on Wednesday.
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on a “pescetarian” menu that will be “meat-free and feature local, sustainable fish and vegetables from area growers.”
[…]
Ecowarrior DiCaprio has gotten flack for taking rides on pals’ private planes to attend charity events, such as last year’s amfAR gala in Cannes, France, after picking up an environmental award in New York City.
I’m guessing DiCaprio was unable to find a private jet because they’d already all been booked by other climate crusaders attending the dinner, but he’ll definitely be the eco hero at the “Carbon Footprint Size: Godzilla” table. But just imagine how much more smug and condescending Leo’s lectures will be about your grill and lawnmower emissions after he makes the ultimate sacrifice by giving up private jets for a day — if that even happens.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Al Gore undaunted by inconvenient truth about Antarctic iceberg
July 14, 2017 02:05 PM by Doug Powers
Chakra & Awe: Al Gore’s desires come with a modest price tag (‘modest’ as defined by the Goracle)
April 26, 2017 04:13 PM by Doug Powers
Al Gore’s ‘Inconvenient Sequel’ trailer reminds us we’re still going to die, just a little later than originally predicted
March 29, 2017 04:38 PM by Doug Powers
Go figure! Al Gore not eager to explain why ‘tipping point’ passed with no climate apocalypse yet in sight
January 25, 2017 04:12 PM by Doug Powers
Dems worried Trump’s pick to head EPA could spell end of life as we know it (a bigger threat than air conditioners!)
December 8, 2016 11:31 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Al Gore, Democrats, Donald Trump, Enviro-nitwits, global warming