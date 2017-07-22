Kamala Harris getting an early start on losing the 2020 election?

By Doug Powers • July 22, 2017 03:16 PM

Fast forward to a hypothetical 2020 where California Sen. Kamala Harris is the Democrat nominee. Historians might later trace her election loss back to this point in time:

Yes, by all means, give Team Hillary veterans a very large role in the process:

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris has brought a number of former Hillary Clinton campaign veterans on board to work in her Washington, D.C., congressional office, according to its roster. Harris has garnered media attention in recent weeks fueling speculation that she could be positioning herself to run in the Democratic primary during the 2020 presidential race. Harris reportedly mingled with former top donors to Hillary Clinton in the Hamptons this past weekend and will head back this upcoming weekend for a private meeting with Harvey Weinstein, a Hollywood liberal and longtime donor to Clinton, and his wife Georgina Chapman.

It’s always a good idea to design your fledgling presidential campaign with the same template used by the candidate who lost the race for the WH — twice.

