Hammer time! FBI seizes smashed hard drives from Wasserman Schultz aide

By Doug Powers  •  July 24, 2017 05:54 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Just in case, better cue Drebin:

Something about this whole reported scenario sounds awfully familiar:

FBI agents seized smashed computer hard drives from the home of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s information technology (IT) administrator, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Pakistani-born Imran Awan, long-time right-hand IT aide to the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman, has since desperately tried to get the hard drives back, an individual whom FBI investigators interviewed in the case told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group.

An additional source in Congress with direct knowledge of the case, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the probe, confirmed that the FBI has joined what Politico previously described as a Capitol Police criminal probe into “serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network” by Imran and three of his relatives, who had access to the emails and files of the more than two dozen House Democrats who employed them on a part-time basis.

Capitol Police have also seized computer equipment tied to the Florida lawmaker.

The FBI didn’t happen to find any info about BleachBit anywhere, did they? Also, DWS, please tell your aide that Hillary’s people would like the hammer returned asap.

