Dems launch ‘Better Deal’ at definition of insanity
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
When a restaurant sends out a reminder that the same dish that made you barf last year is being re-introduced under a different name, you get something like this:
Six months after Republicans gained control of the White House and both houses of Congress, Democrats have outlined a plan to improve their chances of methodically taking it all back.
They are leaning heavily on a re-branding of their greatest hits — more and better-paying jobs, lowering health care costs and cracking down on the what are seen as the abuses of big business.
As an agenda and a slogan, “A Better Deal,” hearkens back to the days of President Franklin Roosevelt. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went 50 miles outside the Beltway, to Berryville, Va., to unveil it, hoping the ideas will resonate with suburban voters, many of whom were energized by Trump’s campaign-trail populism.
Fifty whole miles outside the Beltway? They wouldn’t risk going out any farther without a flyover country Sherpa.
And the good news for Republicans is they still don’t get it:
During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Schumer discussed the Democrats’ new economic agenda, which he said they will unveil on Monday.
“The number one thing that we did wrong is we didn’t tell people what we stood for,” Schumer said during the interview.
The Dems’ problem was precisely the opposite. “We’re gonna put a lot of coal miners out of work” and “basket of deplorables” weren’t exactly vague statements, Chuckie.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Hammer time! FBI seizes smashed hard drives from Wasserman Schultz aide
July 24, 2017 05:54 PM by Doug Powers
Kamala Harris getting an early start on losing the 2020 election?
July 22, 2017 03:16 PM by Doug Powers
Baltimore promotes ‘nobody kill anybody’ weekend… next month
July 21, 2017 05:23 AM by Doug Powers
Elizabeth Warren reminds downtrodden on Martha’s Vineyard she’s fighting for them (open thread)
July 16, 2017 10:40 AM by Doug Powers
Will new wrinkle in Trump Jr./Russia story render MSM temporarily incurious?
July 12, 2017 09:05 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Barack Obama, Democrats, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton