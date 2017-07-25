Dems launch ‘Better Deal’ at definition of insanity

By Doug Powers • July 25, 2017 11:46 AM

When a restaurant sends out a reminder that the same dish that made you barf last year is being re-introduced under a different name, you get something like this:

Six months after Republicans gained control of the White House and both houses of Congress, Democrats have outlined a plan to improve their chances of methodically taking it all back. They are leaning heavily on a re-branding of their greatest hits — more and better-paying jobs, lowering health care costs and cracking down on the what are seen as the abuses of big business. As an agenda and a slogan, “A Better Deal,” hearkens back to the days of President Franklin Roosevelt. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went 50 miles outside the Beltway, to Berryville, Va., to unveil it, hoping the ideas will resonate with suburban voters, many of whom were energized by Trump’s campaign-trail populism.

Fifty whole miles outside the Beltway? They wouldn’t risk going out any farther without a flyover country Sherpa.

And the good news for Republicans is they still don’t get it:

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Schumer discussed the Democrats’ new economic agenda, which he said they will unveil on Monday. “The number one thing that we did wrong is we didn’t tell people what we stood for,” Schumer said during the interview.

The Dems’ problem was precisely the opposite. “We’re gonna put a lot of coal miners out of work” and “basket of deplorables” weren’t exactly vague statements, Chuckie.

“Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? HELL NO!”

