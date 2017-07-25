Of course: Princeton seeks ‘manager’ for on-campus masculinity
**Written by Doug Powers
Headline of the day, via The College Fix:
I’m pretty sure the person hired won’t be a man, because “men” who “manage” might be considered a hyper-masculine trigger which would make the whole problem self-perpetuating:
The men’s manager will also launch initiatives to challenge “gender stereotypes,” and expand the school’s Men’s Allied Voices for a Respectful and Inclusive Community, a self-described “violence prevention program” at Princeton that often bemoans “toxic masculinity” on its Facebook page.
According to the job description, the men’s manager will develop educational programs targeting the apparent “high-risk campus-based populations for primary prevention of interpersonal violence, including sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic/dating violence, and stalking.”
The job posting implicitly refers to men as perpetrators and women as victims.
Ok, I’ll bite: Why do Princeton administrators allow “high risk” students to wander the campus? Maybe the first thing the “men’s engagement manager” should do is try and fire the people who hired *her. (*Note to self: Go back and substitute as generic as possible a gender pronoun here).
Job perks include exclusive use of faculty safe space and gold membership to the Epicene Gym.
