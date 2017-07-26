Eco-alarmist scientists determined to make ‘climate’ kill everybody one way or another

By Doug Powers • July 26, 2017 05:20 PM

Written by Doug Powers

This plan to combat “climate change” is approved by both Al Gore and Wile E. Coyote, so the science is settled:

Scientists are sucking carbon dioxide from the air with giant fans and preparing to release chemicals from a balloon to dim the sun’s rays as part of a climate engineering push to cool the planet. Backers say the risky, often expensive projects are urgently needed to find ways of meeting the goals of the Paris climate deal to curb global warming that researchers blame for causing more heatwaves, downpours and rising sea levels. The United Nations says the targets are way off track and will not be met simply by reducing emissions for example from factories or cars – particularly after U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 pact.

It’d go faster if they’d ask to borrow Dick Cheney’s weather-controlling machine.

Blocking out the sun and sucking up all the CO2 — what could go wrong? It’s a little like draining the Loch Ness to make sure the monster can no longer hide from everybody — it’s the only way to be sure. But even if the sun blockers & CO2 terminators end up destroying life as we know it, in the process they’ll score a point with fellow eco travelers about how Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement is a grave threat to life as we know it.

