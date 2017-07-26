Will arrested Wasserman Schultz IT aide seek ‘A Better Deal’ with prosecutors?

By Doug Powers • July 26, 2017 07:23 AM

All we’ve been hearing from the mainstream media are speculations about members of the Trump administration possibly having legal troubles, but so far the only people in DC getting busted seem to be Democrats. Go figure:

A House IT staffer at the center of a congressional computer equipment scandal has been arrested by federal officials and charged with bank fraud, Fox News has learned. Fox News is told officers and agents from the U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI and Customs and Border Protection were involved in the arrest of Imran Awan at Dulles International Airport. Awan, 37, of Virginia, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of bank fraud during his arraignment in federal court in Washington, D.C. He was released but will have to wear a GPS monitor and abide by a curfew.

The Feds had previously seized smashed hard drives from Awan (where would he possibly get that inspiration?).

Awan’s wife made it out of the country with a suitcase full of cash:

Awan transferred $283,000 to two individuals in Pakistan from the Longworth House Office Building. His wife had already fled to Pakistan, but while police did not prevent her from boarding her plane, she reportedly had $12,000 in cash.

Schultz was clearly not disturbed by any number of red flags over the years:

Soon after Imran began working for Wasserman Schultz in 2005, four of his relatives appeared on the payroll of other Democrats at inflated salaries, but Democratic staffers said they were rarely seen at work. They collected $4 million in taxpayer salaries since 2009. House authorities told members in February that Imran and his relatives were suspects in a criminal investigation into theft and IT abuses, and they were banned from the Capitol network. Wasserman Schultz has refused to fire Imran, despite being a known criminal suspect in a cybersecurity probe for months, and has blocked Capitol Police from searching a laptop they confiscated because it was tied to him.

During a budget meeting a couple of months ago, DWS demonstrated to the Capitol Police chief just how eager she was to allow authorities to examine potential pieces of evidence that had been seized (with bonus threat right at the end of the video):

Yep, she told the police “there will be consequences” for their actions. Now one of DWS’s ex staffers (and maybe select others later on) will probably take inspiration from the Dems’ new slogan and attempt to negotiate “A Better Deal” with prosecutors.

