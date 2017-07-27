Hillary’s upcoming book explains whole 2016 story on the cover
**Written by Doug Powers
Like a boxer’s first words after regaining consciousness flat on the mat after the ten count, Hillary Clinton’s upcoming book speaks volumes:
There’s no reason to buy it because everything’s asked and answered right there on the cover, but the foreword by Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton could be interesting.
Update: From the publisher’s summary, maybe the book should instead have been titled “How America Failed a Hero”:
For the first time, Hillary Rodham Clinton reveals what she was thinking and feeling during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history. Now free from the constraints of running, Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules. This is her most personal memoir yet.
**Written by Doug Powers
