Michael Moore tells fractured nation to choose between him, or Trump

**Written by Doug Powers

With the Russia collusion case falling apart before it could even be constructed, the Democrats continue to look for anything they can find to add to the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. For now they’re down to “We have to or Michael Moore will leave the country.”

Far-left political activist and film-maker Michael Moore is about to debut on Broadway, in a show called “The Terms of My Surrender.”

On Wednesday night, Moore discussed the show with Stephen Colbert, who asked him – “What are the terms of Michael Moore’s surrender?”

“You have to come see the show,” Moore said. “I will tell you this. I will say this. I will say this. I refuse to live in a country where Donald Trump is president, and I’m not leaving. So something’s got to change.”