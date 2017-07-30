DUH: Dem worried Armed Forces Commander in Chief’s ‘militarizing’ WH (Open thread)

By Doug Powers • July 30, 2017 09:54 AM

Over 80 degrees and nothing but sun today, so I’m going to a baseball game as mandated by July. Here are a few starters for the weekly Sunday free-for-all…

Some liberals, including the Democrat member of Congress below, are concerned President Trump is “militarizing” the White House with his choice of new chief of staff:

A Democratic Congresswoman has blasted General John Kelly’s appointment as the new White House chief of staff by describing him as “an extremist.” Representative Barbara Lee of California tweeted on Friday, “By putting Gen John Kelly in charge, Pres Trump is militarizing the White House & putting our executive branch in the hands of an extremist.”

Militarizing the White House? OMG! Actually the Founders did that when they made the US president the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. But don’t tell Rep. Lee that or she might really lose it.

Also, for bonus points, Lee referred to a Gold Star Father and decorated U.S. Marine as an “extremist.” But coming from a congresswoman who thinks progressive mayors who violate federal law and run sanctuary cities are heroes maybe that’s a compliment. Lefties like Lee only seem satisfied when there are Marxists advising the president.

*****

Sharknado 5 is airing next Sunday:

It might just be another silly movie to some of us, but others smell opportunity!

“We need to stop global warming,” he urged. “The planet needs help.” One expert agreed it’s a whale of a problem — that could increase the chances of end-of-days-style hurricanes. “It’s a scientific fact that we are living in a warmer world. And it will continue to increase and accelerate as more carbon enters the atmosphere,” said Bill Patzert, a climatologist at the California Institute of Technology. “As the world’s oceans warm, some speculate hurricanes will be become more intense — larger and stronger — which would give them more lift for a Sharknado-type storm,” he explained. He added: “It does feed into the [movie] script, even though the script is nonsense.”

That last sentence explains Gore/Nye-style global warming alarmism perfectly and is what happens when you take the Gore Kool Aid intravenously.

By the way, at the movie theater the other day I saw the trailer for Al Gore’s new fictional thriller — I think it’s called “Inconvenient Truth II: You Didn’t Give Me All Your Money So You’re Nearly F***ing Dead Now!” It’s nothing short of another “Day After Tomorrow” ripoff combined with an anti-Trump ad:

*****

Read Andrew McCarthy at National Review about Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the Pakinstani IT scammers. “There’s more than bank fraud going on here.” Yep.

When the story started heating up a couple of months ago, Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t (and still won’t) get within a mile of it:

*****

Imagine thinking this way about everything:

Must be a blast at parties.

Have a good Sunday all!

