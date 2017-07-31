Did You Know...

   

Bernie explains how single-payer gets cheaper the more expensive it gets, or something

Share
By Doug Powers  •  July 31, 2017 01:04 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Bernie Sanders addressed skepticism of single-payer health care system yesterday by explaining that, sure, it’s far too expensive for any one state, but would become totally affordable if rolled out on a broader scale. Why? Because he said so — plus Canada, or something:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Sunday was pressed to explain why a single-payer health care system was rejected in Vermont and California, two staunchly Democratic states.

CNN host Jake Tapper said that California and Vermont are “cobalt blue states” and asked how single-payer could be affordable at the national level if they rejected the system at the state level because of the expense.

Sanders pushed back against Tapper, citing “studies that [he] has seen,” and said that single-payer would save the average family “significant sums of money.”

Sanders’ explanation reminds me of a local car dealer’s claim in a commercial years ago: “We take a little loss on each sale but make a big profit on volume.” Also, we were told Obamacare would save the average family “significant sums of money” but — not so much.

Actually Chuck Schumer recently unwittingly made a good point about all this:

null

You’re right Chuck, politicians shouldn’t be involved in health insurance or health care. Well put.

(h/t Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Democrats,Health care
Printer Friendly

Schumer, Pelosi praise GOP trio for helping put Dems back in the majority

July 28, 2017 03:02 PM by Doug Powers

“Truth to power” lauded when the “power” isn’t the Dems

Will arrested Wasserman Schultz IT aide seek ‘A Better Deal’ with prosecutors?

July 26, 2017 07:23 AM by Doug Powers

DWS seemed undisturbed by a number of red flags

Dems launch ‘Better Deal’ at definition of insanity

July 25, 2017 11:46 AM by Doug Powers

“Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? HELL NO!”

Hammer time! FBI seizes smashed hard drives from Wasserman Schultz aide

July 24, 2017 05:54 PM by Doug Powers

Sound familiar?

Kamala Harris getting an early start on losing the 2020 election?

July 22, 2017 03:16 PM by Doug Powers

Go with that!


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Hillary Clinton

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook