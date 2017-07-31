Bernie explains how single-payer gets cheaper the more expensive it gets, or something
Bernie Sanders addressed skepticism of single-payer health care system yesterday by explaining that, sure, it’s far too expensive for any one state, but would become totally affordable if rolled out on a broader scale. Why? Because he said so — plus Canada, or something:
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Sunday was pressed to explain why a single-payer health care system was rejected in Vermont and California, two staunchly Democratic states.
CNN host Jake Tapper said that California and Vermont are “cobalt blue states” and asked how single-payer could be affordable at the national level if they rejected the system at the state level because of the expense.
Sanders pushed back against Tapper, citing “studies that [he] has seen,” and said that single-payer would save the average family “significant sums of money.”
Sanders’ explanation reminds me of a local car dealer’s claim in a commercial years ago: “We take a little loss on each sale but make a big profit on volume.” Also, we were told Obamacare would save the average family “significant sums of money” but — not so much.
Actually Chuck Schumer recently unwittingly made a good point about all this:
You’re right Chuck, politicians shouldn’t be involved in health insurance or health care. Well put.
**Written by Doug Powers
