Sanctuary city reality check of the week

By Doug Powers • August 1, 2017 07:43 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

California Sen. Kamala Harris is rumored to be in the mix of Democrats who might vie for the nomination in 2020, and she’s already trying to shore up the sanctuary city vote (while still fighting to keep the federal funds flowing to city leaders who break federal laws):

Meanwhile, in a sanctuary city:

If Harris wants to run nationally by defending the inevitable effect of sanctuary city policies which serve as criminal magnets, good luck. Harris should ask Hillary “What Happened” Clinton how all that worked out for her.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus