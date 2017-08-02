Al Gore must be trying to make his own ‘rain bombs’
**Written by Doug Powers
Al Gore had a town hall on CNN and it was pretty much exactly what you’d expect. This was my personal favorite:
Al Gore: A disrupted water cycle can lead to "rain bombs" — big downpours https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L #algoretownhall https://t.co/IAYrlovOFc
— CNN (@CNN) August 2, 2017
They’re called “microbursts” and have been around much longer than even Willard Scott’s oldest pair of underwear, but Gore must find it more frightening to call ’em “rain bombs.” If that doesn’t sufficiently scare enough people Gore still has “downpour nukes” warming up in the bullpen.
I wonder how many “rain bombs” Gore had helped drop because of his lifestyle:
In just this past year, Gore burned through enough energy to power the typical American household for more than 21 years, according to a new report by the National Center for Public Policy Research. The former vice president consumed 230,889 kilowatt hours (kWh) at his Nashville residence, which includes his home, pool and driveway entry gate electricity meters. A typical family uses an average of 10,812 kWh of electricity per year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
It gets worse.
Last September alone, Gore devoured 30,993 kWh of electricity. That’s enough to power 34 average American homes for a month. Over the last 12 months, Gore used more electricity just heating his outdoor swimming pool than six typical homes use in a year.
I’d be happy to talk more about “rain bombs” but we’re going to suffer the equivalent of nuclear winter if any more “hypocrite bombs” go off around Al and his buddies.
