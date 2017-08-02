Boston Globe gets astronomically political with upcoming eclipse

By Doug Powers • August 2, 2017 07:54 AM

Welcome to celestial event reporting in the Trump era:

Are they trying to say the the sun and moon will be wearing MAGA hats that day, or that the eclipse is pro-Hillary and trying to throw shade at Trump voters?

As it’s been pointed out though, it’d be hard for it to cut through a swath of the country and not hit mostly red areas:

