Boston Globe gets astronomically political with upcoming eclipse

By Doug Powers  •  August 2, 2017 07:54 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Welcome to celestial event reporting in the Trump era:

Are they trying to say the the sun and moon will be wearing MAGA hats that day, or that the eclipse is pro-Hillary and trying to throw shade at Trump voters?

As it’s been pointed out though, it’d be hard for it to cut through a swath of the country and not hit mostly red areas:

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Donald Trump,Media
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Hillary Clinton

