Boston Globe gets astronomically political with upcoming eclipse
**Written by Doug Powers
Welcome to celestial event reporting in the Trump era:
Are they trying to say the the sun and moon will be wearing MAGA hats that day, or that the eclipse is pro-Hillary and trying to throw shade at Trump voters?
As it’s been pointed out though, it’d be hard for it to cut through a swath of the country and not hit mostly red areas:
