DWS: Damn right I’d ignore those red flags about my arrested IT guy all over again!

By Doug Powers • August 3, 2017 08:20 PM

This is just hilarious. “You’re damn right I’d make the same mistake twice!” Keep it up, Debbie:

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz defiantly stands by her decision to keep an information technology aide on her payroll for six months after he was banned from the House network and fired by other members of Congress. “I believe that I did the right thing, and I would do it again,” Wasserman Schultz said Thursday in an exclusive interview with the Sun Sentinel. “There are times when you can’t be afraid to stand alone, and you have to stand up for what’s right. “It would have been easier for me to just fire him,” she said. The Weston Democrat did fire Imran Awan last week after he was arrested on bank fraud charges at an airport while trying to leave the country.

Not only does she defend the guy, she makes herself the hero of the story.

And if you put your money on Wasserman Schultz’s line of defense being this, collect your winnings:

And, she said, she believes he may have been put under scrutiny because of his religious faith. Awan is Muslim.

I mentioned this last weekend but Andrew McCarthy had a lot more background on the story (that the MSM is of course ignoring to a great degree) here. Knowing all that, DWS would watch it develop all over again. That says more about her than it does about Awan.

